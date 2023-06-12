Three people were killed and three injured in a shooting Sunday night at a home in the Maryland capital of Annapolis. Local police chief Edward Jackson told reporters at a news conference that the shooting stemmed from what he described as an “interpersonal dispute” and that there were no further threats. He declined to elaborate on the relationship between those involved, but said the victims were between the ages of 20 and 50. Several police cars were spotted in the residential area where the shooting took place south of the city center and close to the waterfront.