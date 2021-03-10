Shots, runs, sirens and patrol cars of the City Police that collided with a parked car shook the residents of Balvanera at dawn. It all culminated in the arrest of a man who enjoyed the benefit of the conditional freedom since December, after a shooting in which he was injured.

The alert was given by a neighbor this Wednesday around 3 o’clock: an armed man with a suspicious attitude prowled the streets of the neighborhood. When the agents of the City Police wanted to identify him at the intersection of Urquiza and Alsina, the suspect responded to the shots.

Armed with a .45 caliber pistol, he shot the policemen. Several projectiles struck the patrol car’s windshield.

The Federal Police, in charge of the expert reports. Photo: Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

Later, the suspect tried to escape through Alsina, but when he reached the junction with La Rioja, 100 meters from where the shooting took place, discarded the weapon in a garbage container, where she was later found by investigators.

Finally, the aggressor, who turned out wounded in the abdomen, He was arrested. Assisted by SAME, he was referred to the Ramos Mejía Hospital.

The police seized the suspect an identification card from a Ford Fiesta that was parked: inside there was a Houston brand holster.

Shots at dawn in Balvanera: a detainee. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

The curious fact of the dawn occurred when a couple of patrollers of the City Police arrived at the place as support and they collided with a car that was parked.

The Federal Police intervened and the case was handled by the National Criminal Correctional Court No. 51.

LM