Shooting | Aleksi Leppä set a Finnish record: “I felt like I could shoot even better”

Leppä improved the seven-year-old Finnish record held by Juho Kurje by 0.2 points.

5.1. 23:18

Aleksi Leppä shot a Finnish record score of 630.4 in the basic air rifle competition at the international air gun competition in Sävsjö, Sweden. Leppä was third in men’s air rifle.

Finnish shooters got seven medal places on Thursday. Lasse Kurkela won the boys air pistol and Vilja-Alina Ahokangas air pistol for girls. Marjo Yli-Kiikka was the best of the veteran air rifle, Ella Hakala girls air pistol runner up, Wait Kemppi women’s air rifle runner-up and Marianne Palo women’s air rifle triple.

“In the second series, there was a slight dip, but otherwise it was smooth and good. Still, I had the feeling that I could shoot even better. I’m really satisfied with the Finnish record”, Leppä described his basic competition in the news release of the Shooting Sports Association.