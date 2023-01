How did you feel about the content of this article?

At least nine people were killed in an early-morning shooting in Monterey Park, about 10 kilometers east of Los Angeles, according to local police.

According to the authorities, the attack took place in a dance studio located in a very busy area, where hours before thousands of people celebrated the entry of the Chinese New Year.

Witnesses cited by the newspaper “Los Angeles Times” said that the attack, which took place around 10 pm, was provoked by a man armed with a machine gun who, once his magazine was exhausted, replaced it with another.

The owner of a restaurant in the area told the newspaper that three people ran into his establishment and asked him to lock the door because “there was a man with a machine gun” in the street.

Another witness cited by the paper said he heard “four or five shots” and then police sirens.

Information provided by authorities and the newspaper does not say where the suspect is or whether he has ever been arrested.