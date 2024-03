Shopping center in Krasnogorsk, a suburb of Moscow, where the attack took place this Friday (22) | Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

Gunmen dressed in military clothing invaded a shopping center in Krasnogorsk, a suburb of Moscow, this Friday (22), where people were waiting for the start of a show, and began an armed attack on those present, according to the Federal Security Service ( FSB).

The place has a mega concert hall that was targeted by criminals. The episode left 40 dead and more than a hundred injured, according to Russian news agencies.

According to the press, at least three people wearing army uniforms fired their weapons at the scene. The state news agency TASS The episode, which took place at Crocus City Hall, and was followed by fires in the area, also had repercussions.

The country's emergency services reported that they “were evacuating” those present at the scene through the roof. It is estimated that around 6,000 people were in the building at the time of the attack.

“The people in the hallway lay on the floor to escape the shooting, they lay there for 15 to 20 minutes, then they started to crawl out. Many managed to get out,” a reporter who was at the scene told RIA Novosti.

The Russian government has not yet commented directly on the episode and the identity of those involved in the attack is unknown.

Moscow City Hall regretted the incident and reported that all public events in the Russian capital this weekend have been cancelled.