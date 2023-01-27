Shooters have a common pattern, study finds

The people who run violent attacks They tend to have similar behavior patterns.

A study developed by the National Center for Threat Assessment of the Secret Service of USA explained that many of them experienced stressful episodes the previous year.

(You might be interested in: Weapons in the US: Between Law and Tragedy).

The Gun Violence Archive (GVA for its acronym in English), realizes that in 2021 there were 28 mass murders and 692 shootings.

In the study they analyzed the cases of 173 shootings massive that were executed between 2016 and 2020 and from there they did the analyzes.

(You might be interested in: Cuba’s battle against a Castro-era ‘vulture fund’ for defaulted debt.)

The report, published on the CNN news portal, says: “Most of the attackers had experienced some major stressful episode in the year before the attack and that half of the attackers were motivated, at least partially, by some conflict, either because of a problem in the workplace, personal mistakes or domestic issues”.

Investigators search a white pickup truck that police say was related to a shooting in Monterey Park.

To which is added that: “almost half of the attackers had a history of domestic violence, misogynistic behavior or both.”

Other relevant findings that emerged from this research are that the 57 percent of those who attacked were white people, while 34 percent of the cases studied were executed by black people.

(Do not stop reading: Guaidó assures that the United States maintains support for his leadership in Venezuela).

In addition, they added that beliefs and opinions played a fundamental role when carrying out an attack.

More news from EL TIEMPO:

Trends WEATHER