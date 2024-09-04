Georgia.- A shooting at Apalachee High School, located in Apalachee County, Barrow, Georgialeft at least four people dead and 30 injured, according to CNN reports. The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office has reported that there is a suspect in 14 years old.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the teen is a student at the school. The shooting was reported shortly before 10:30 a.m. local time, quickly mobilizing officers from multiple law enforcement agencies, as well as fire and emergency medical services personnel.

Live aerial television footage showed several ambulances parked outside the school, and CNN reported that a patient was transported by a medical helicopter that landed at the scene. Video captured by WSB-TV showed numerous police and emergency vehicles surrounding the area as the rescue and security operation took place.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp expressed his concern and solidarity in a statement: “I have directed all available state resources to respond to the incident at Apalachee High School and urge all Georgians to join my family in praying for the safety of those in our classrooms, both in Barrow County and across the state.”