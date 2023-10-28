Robert Card, 40, was found dead; he attacked a restaurant and a bowling alley in Lewiston, in the northeast of the USA

The shooter who killed 18 people in the US state of Maine on Wednesday (25.Oct.2023) was found dead this Friday (Oct 27). In an interview with journalists, Governor Janet Mills stated who was relieved to learn that Robert Card, 40, “no longer a threat to anyone”.

“Today, the City of Lewiston and the State of Maine begin to move forward on a long journey toward healing. Let’s heal together”, Mills said. He also stated that he informed President Joe Biden. The information is from CNN.

According to reports published by the US media, the body of Card, who was an Army reservist, was found in a wooded area near the city of Lisbon, about 13 km from Lewiston, where the shooter killed the 18 people and injured 13 others. .

There is evidence that has not yet been officially confirmed that Card committed suicide.

