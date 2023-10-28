admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 10/28/2023 – 6:35

Manine authorities say Army reservist who opened fire at a bar and bowling alley in Lewiston was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted wound. The hunt for the perpetrator of the massacre lasted two days. After two days of searching, the governor of the American state of Maine confirmed on Friday night (10/27) that the perpetrator of a double shooting attack that left 18 people dead in a bar and a bowling alley last Wednesday was found dead. “I breathe a sigh of relief tonight knowing that Robert Card no longer poses a threat to anyone,” said Governor Janet Mills, referring to the Army reservist suspected in the deadliest armed attack in the United States this year.

The perpetrator of the massacre, a 40-year-old Army reservist, was found dead with an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, reported the American press, after a search that lasted more than two days. His body was found at 7:45 pm local time, in the city of Lisbon, said Maine Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck.

In addition to the 18 people killed in the attack, 13 people were injured. The hunt for the shooter lasted two days and mobilized hundreds of security agents in rural regions of the state of Maine and led local authorities to ask the population to stay at home.

The first attack occurred early Wednesday evening at Just-In-Time Recreation, a bowling alley in the city of Lewiston. Seven people were shot dead at the scene. Moments later, the shooter headed toward the Schemengees Bar and Grill restaurant, about four miles from the bowling alley. Eight people were killed in the bar. Three others later died in hospital. The victims’ ages ranged from 14 to 76 years old.

With 18 deaths, the massacre in Lewiston is already the 10th with the highest number of victims since the 1940s. It is also the deadliest attack since 2022, behind the Robb school massacre, in Uvalde, in the state of Texas, which left 21 dead – including 19 children.

Senator Susan Collins of Maine posted on the X network (formerly Twitter) that she received a call from President Joe Biden informing her “that the perpetrator of the heinous attacks in Lewiston had been found.” The senator reiterated that the people of Maine could breathe a sigh of relief now.

According to the CNN TV network, the body of Robert Card, 40, was found in a forest, about 12 km from Lewiston. The station reported that the body was near the recycling center where the suspect had recently been fired.

