Commonwealth Games gold medalist Shreyasi Singh, who entered the politics field from the shooting range, is preparing to contest the assembly elections with the goal of stopping the migration of people of Bihar for livelihood and restore their confidence in the state. The 29-year-old Shreyasi, the Asian Games bronze medalist, has been given a ticket by the BJP from Jamui assembly. Elections are to be held in Bihar from 28 October to 7 November.

“Why should Bihari leave Bihar and stay like a second class citizen,” Shreyasi told PTI. This is not correct. “He said,” When you talk about politics, then there should be talk of development. Not just basic infrastructure, but multi-dimensional development. ” He said, “Why don’t we create job opportunities in Bihar, so that our people can live dignified lives here with their families.”

During the corona virus epidemic, Bihari laborers working across the country returned to their state and left on foot due to the closure of trains. Later special trains were run. Shreyasi said that she wants to be the face of the Prime Minister’s self-sufficient campaign in Bihar. Shreyasi, daughter of former Union minister late Digvijay Singh, hoped that she would be able to help in providing employment opportunities in the state.

The shooter, who won a silver medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2014, said he has always had an inclination towards politics. He said, “I have been campaigning for my father since 2009. Then campaigned for his mother in 2010, 2014 and 2019. “He said that the way people shared their problems with him on social media during the Corona epidemic prompted him to get into politics. He however said That she will also continue shooting when given time.

He said, “I will continue shooting. This is the reason why I decided to contest assembly elections instead of Lok Sabha. The constituency is smaller than the Lok Sabha. Sports and culture will be my priority. There is no dearth of talent in the state and my job will be to provide them a platform. “