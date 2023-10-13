Shooter: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema Uno

This evening, Friday 13 October 2023, the film Shooter, a 2007 film directed by Antoine Fuqua, will be broadcast on Italia 1 from 9.20pm. It is based on the novel Point of Impact by Stephen Hunter, the first volume of the series dedicated to the character of Bob Lee Swagger, a sharpshooter returning from Ethiopia. But what is the plot, the cast and where to stream the film Shooter? Here’s everything you need to know.

Plot

Shooter, a film directed by Antoine Fuqua, stars Bob Lee Swagger (Mark Wahlberg), a Marine sergeant specialized as a field sniper. His military career ends when, during a mission in Ethiopia, he loses his partner, Corporal Donnie Fenn. So the man decides to retreat to the heights of Wyoming. However, his isolation does not last long: Colonel Isaac Johnson (Danny Glover) of the CIA contacts him and wants to hire him to protect the president of the United States during the meeting with the Ethiopian archbishop. What he is asked, in practice, is to plan a hypothetical attack to prevent the moves of a possible sniper.

The ex-marine accepts, unaware that in reality what they intend to do is frame him, accusing him of having planned the murder in which the clergyman, the true and only target from the beginning, will be killed. During the operation Swagger is injured but still manages to escape, taking refuge in the apartment of Sarah Fenn (Kate Mara), the partner of his missing friend Donnie. It is here that, after recovering from his wounds, he will plan his revenge against those who plotted against him. Will he be able to clear his name and discover the true intentions behind the archbishop’s assassination?

Shooter: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but who is the cast of Shooter? The protagonists are Mark Wahlberg, Michael Peña, Danny Glover, Kate Mara, Elias Koteas, Rhona Mitra, Rade Sherbedgia, Ned Beatty. Below are all the actors and their characters played.

Mark Wahlberg: Bob Lee Swagger

Kate Mara: Sarah Fenn

Danny Glover: Colonel Isaac Johnson

Michael Pena: Nick Memphis

Elias Koteas: Jack Payne

Rhona Mitra: Alourdes Galindo

Ned Beatty: Senator Charles F. Meachum

Jonathan Walker: Louis Dobbler

Justin Louis: Howard Purnell

Rade Šerbedžija: Michael Sandor

Tate Donovan: Russ Turner

Alan C. Peterson: Ag. Stanley Simons

Lane Garrison: Donnie Fenn

Levon Helm: Mr. Rate

Brian Markinson: Proc. Gen. Russert

Michael St.John Smith: FBI Director Brandt

Dean McKenzie: Archbishop Mutumbo

Adrian Hughes: Ben Davies

Darren Massey: Frank Russo

Mackenzie Gray: Dave Simmons

Streaming and TV

How to watch Shooter on TV? Very simple: as already mentioned, the film airs tonight – Friday 13 October 2023 – starting at 9.15pm on Sky Cinema Uno. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. And again at any time on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW.