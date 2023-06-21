Police opened internal procedure to investigate; Two students died in the attack in Cambé

The author of the firearm shots at Helena Kolody State College, in Cambé, Paraná, was found dead on the night of Tuesday (June 20, 2023) at the Custody House in Londrina, where he had been detained since the day of the attack. , on Monday (June 19, 2023).

In a note, Paraná’s Secretariat for Public Security confirmed the death and stated that the State Criminal Police, together with the Civil Police, had instituted an internal procedure to investigate the circumstances of the death.

On Tuesday (20.jun.2023), the 2nd victim of the attack died at the University Hospital of Londrina. Luan Augusto da Silva, 16, died early in the morning. His family authorized the organ donation. A 16-year-old student was killed at the scene of the attack.

According to police, the shooter was a former student of the school. He entered the institution claiming he was going to request the school record and fired at the students. Arrested, he told the police that he did not know the victims.

Repercussion

The governor of Paraná, junior mouse (PSD) decreed official mourning of 3 days in the State and regretted the episode. On social media, he declared that “the violence of the brutal attack on a state school causes outrage and grief”. According to him, the killer “He will be tried and convicted for the barbaric crime he has committed.”

During an event in Rio, the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dino, expressed solidarity with the families of the victims. “Unfortunately, we saw violence once again manifesting itself in the place that is most sacred to the children and young people of our country and their families, which is a school.”

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) also regretted the attack and spoke about the “urgency” to build a safe path. “It is urgent that we build together a path to peace in schools. My condolences and prayers to the family and school community,” published Lula in his profile on twitter.