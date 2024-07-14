The US Secret Service has confirmed the death of the person responsible for the shooting at a Republican campaign event.

Images circulating on social media show that the alleged shooter at Donald Trump’s rally was on a rooftop to carry out the attack this Saturday (13.Jul.2024). At least one of the shots hit the Republican, while he was speaking at the campaign event in Pennsylvania.

Watch (38s):

In a statement, US Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the alleged shooter “fired several shots towards the stage” in which Trump was speaking “from an elevated position outside the rally venue”. Here is the full (PDF – 167 kB, in English).

It also confirmed the death of the perpetrator of the attack and of a person who was in the audience. Two others were seriously injured. “The incident is currently under investigation and the Secret Service has formally notified the FBI.”he stated.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

On Saturday (July 13), Trump had to be rushed out of the campaign event, held in Butler, Pennsylvania, by Secret Service agents after shots were fired at the location.

The Republican Party candidate for the White House was giving a speech when gunshots rang out. He put his hand to his right ear, suggesting that he might have been hit by something in the area. He was then removed from the scene by Secret Service agents. It was possible to see that there was blood on the politician’s ear.

As he was escorted away, Trump asked the agents to wait and raised his right fist, likely in a show of force. The crowd at the rally responded and shouted in support of the former president.

Watch the moment Trump appears to be injured (56s):

Watch the moment Trump, covered in blood, raises his right fist (41s):

Shortly after Trump was removed from the rally, the former president’s spokesman Steven Cheung said the Republican was “good” and being treated at a local hospital.

