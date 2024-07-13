WP: Shooter at Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania killed
The shooter who fired at the rally of former US President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania was killed. About this writes Washington Post.
The assassination attempt on Trump became known on the evening of July 13. After the shooting, the politician interrupted his speech and grabbed his bloody ear, after which he lay down on the floor. The former head of state was covered by bodyguards, after which he was urgently evacuated.
