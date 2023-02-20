RedBird’s number one inaugurated the season of the League that he acquired together with Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia. ESPN and Disney are also involved. Sports, TV and entertainment: Gerry’s business

From Champions League to Xfl. That is the X Football League. Since Gerry Cardinale only moves in contexts which, according to his vision, offer the opportunity to create value, it should come as no surprise that the number one of RedBird passed by the heady San Siro stage, enhanced by the victory of his AC Milan against Tottenham, at the inaugural Xfl game in Arlington, Texas.

Agreement — The Xfl – which goes on stage when the NFL is stopped – is an American football league to which Cardinale has purchased the rights as part of a consortium that sees Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia as partners. The first season of the Xfl had been interrupted after five days, in March 2020, due to the Covid pandemic. The League had therefore declared bankruptcy but was then saved thanks to the new property that bought the rights for 15 million dollars. The XFL has entered into a five-year agreement with ESPN, which will broadcast the games on pay-TV in the US, including through other channels of the Disney networks. See also Historic: first Serie A match for Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi

Events — “This league will last over time because it is legitimate – Cardinale said -. We have a product on the field of the same quality as the NFL, developed in partnership with the NFL. We have with us two of the best owners for live events in the entertainment sector and a global broadcaster like Disney/Espn. Fan demand is asking for more football, and we’re going to give it to them.” It might seem like things far from our world, but Cardinale manages the fund that owns Milan: understanding how he moves helps to understand the potential development of the Rossoneri club.

February 20, 2023 (change February 20, 2023 | 7:30 pm)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Shoot #Xfl #football #Cardinale #Rock