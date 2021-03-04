In case the last film had not been enough and a pandemic did not give ideas to pass the confinement, Sony Pictures Y XR Games they just announced Zombieland VR: Headshot Fever which will be available for Oculus, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and eventually for PlayStation VR.

‘With this virtual reality game, we bring you the zombie apocalypse in a whole new way, while preserving the humor and wit of the hit movie franchise. ”said the senior vice president of Sony Pictures Entertainment, Jake zim.

‘Now Zombieland fans can feel what it’s like to stare at an onslaught of zombie hordes and make split-second decisions to fight their way to survival. ‘added the executive of Sony Pictures.

‘The world of Zombieland is a sensible place and to this end we have created one of the purest shooter games for virtual reality. We create content by hand, improving replayability and incorporating racing game mechanics as time measures so you can know exactly how well you’re doing.‘said the founder and CEO of XR Games, Bobby thandi.

How to play Zombieland VR: Headshot Fever?

This game of Zombieland Virtual reality has a very simple premise that is associated with the precepts of the movies. You must be very fast, kill waves of zombies and have the best possible score. It is already a truly arcade experience.

For example, following one of the principles of the head, if you shoot twice directly at the head of the undead, you will slow down the time and that will allow you to take out more enemies throughout the game.

This title will be a good way to remember Zombieland, a 2009 film that became a cult hit for the variety of its characters and recurring jokes. To that we must add that 10 years later a sequel came out that did not have the same success, but kept the franchise alive.

