As a health expert for the SPD, Karl Lauterbach is repeatedly in the media in connection with the Corona crisis. Now the politician receives a public death threat on Facebook.

Berlin – Karl Lauterbach has been known to most people in Germany at least since the corona pandemic. The SPD politician appears as a health expert in various television programs and also advises Chancellor Angela Merkel on corona measures. He is also repeatedly criticized because he usually calls for unpleasant stricter corona rules.

But some statements on the Internet go far beyond legitimate criticism: A Facebook user recently publicly called for the murder of the 58-year-old. Lauterbach himself made the case public over the weekend – and described the process as “unbelievable”.

Karl Lauterbach: Death threat on Facebook “shoot suddenly”

Karl Lauterbach is very active on Twitter. He describes himself in his Twitter biography as an “SPD member of the Bundestag who still tweets himself.” Every day he tweets mainly about the corona pandemic, shares various studies that he considers informative or reacts to federal and state decisions. On Sunday he spoke up on his own behalf.

Lauterbach’s opinion is often taken up in the media, including at Focus Online. An article on the news platform was reposted by a Facebook group called “For our home” with the comment “Short hard lockdown of ‘three to four weeks’! That is a bottomless cheek. ”The article contained Lauterbach’s demand for a new lockdown.

You can read some hateful comments under the Facebook post. For example: “He should be blocked off.” One comment even contained a death threat against Lauterbach. One user wrote: “It would be ideal if you shot this A (…) suddenly.” The Twitter account “dieinsider” had drawn attention to the threat on Twitter and, according to its own statements, handed over the screenshots to “the competent authority”.

Incredible. That something like that is still possible. With real name people on the net call for my shooting (!). A small group of violent demagogues is trying to silence committed scientists and politicians, not just me. We have to stick together on the other hand. https://t.co/WuSOVXIFqo – Karl Lauterbach (@Karl_Lauterbach) March 21, 2021

Karl Lauterbach: Corona expert horrified by the threat of death – Lindner assures solidarity

Lauterbach is appalled by the statement and calls on Twitter to stand together against people who want to silence scientists and politicians. Lauterbach gets support under his tweet. Many commentators wonder whether the perpetrator can be prosecuted for his testimony. “Dieinsider” then referred to an examination of the facts by the public prosecutor. As a result, it will be announced whether the case will be pursued.

FDP federal chairman Christian Lindner expressed his solidarity on Twitter – even before the most recent summit, there had been a dispute between the FDP and Lauterbach on Twitter: “Intimidation or even violence have no place in our #Democracy. I do not share every opinion with @Karl_Lauterbach and like to argue with him, but he has my full # solidarity on this question. But even the comments on the death threat are not all compassionate. Some users say they can understand the threat and criticize the SPD politician and his Corona demands. (dp)