After the death of a jogger in Italy, the search for the problem bear Gaia was intensified. Conservationists criticize the approach. The permit has now been suspended.

Update from Sunday, April 16, 9:05 p.m.: Bear Gaia killed a jogger in Trentino near the border with South Tyrol on April 5th and is currently still at liberty. The Italian Newspaper il quotidiano According to foresters, however, they have visual contact with the bear and are following them with binoculars. The forest guard of the province of Trento recently sighted the animal near Dimaro, about seven kilometers south of the site of the attack. Accordingly, the “problem bear” should not have any cubs with her.

The foresters are now trying to catch the bear with tube traps, the bait has already been laid out. If the sister of Bruno, who was shot in Bavaria in 2006, is caught, she will first be taken to the Casteller game reserve near Trento.

Andrea Papi was killed by a bear while jogging in northern Italy. (Iconic image) © Lucas Vallecillos/imago

Jogger killed by bear: court suspends shooting order – regional president still wants to enforce killing

Update from Friday, April 14, 9:46 p.m.: After the Italian court suspended the shooting order for “problem bear” Gaia in the northern Italian province of Trentino, the regional president of Tentino-South Tyrol Maurizio Fugatti expressed surprise. He couldn’t understand the decision – but the search for the animal would still continue, he said at a press conference early Friday evening. “In the issued decree, the administrative court suspended the killing, but not the capture of the bear JJ4.” The province will take legal action against the suspension of the order at a later date to enforce the killing.

Update from Friday, April 14, 1:20 p.m.: A court in Italy has suspended the shooting warrant for “problem bear” Gaia in the northern Italian province of Trentino. The shooting order was issued last week by the regional president of Trentino-Alto Adige Maurizio Fugatti. The provincial administrative court has now upheld the appeal filed by animal protection groups, according to a decree published on Friday. According to the decree, there will be a hearing before the Trento court on May 11.

The female bear should have been killed in 2020. At that time, the problem bear attacked two people, a father and his son, on Monte Peller. Also in 2020, a court ruled against the killing.

Jogger (26) killed in a bear attack: Now the mother says – “we can no longer live here”

Update from Friday, April 14, 10:38 am: After the deadly bear attack in northern Italy, the victim’s mother called for clarification. “There will be someone who has to give us answers,” said Franca Ghirardini RTL. She sees the blame for the tragic incident neither in the animal nor in her son.

Now you live in fear of the bears. “We can no longer live here in these places, our freedom is restricted,” complained Ghirardini. And accused the authorities of failing to deal with the animals: “There were never controls, nobody warned us.”

Bear kills jogger: Stoiber sees “terribly” confirmed “how right experts” were with Bruno

Update from Thursday, April 13, 6:25 p.m.: The former Bavarian Prime Minister Edmund Stoiber (CSU) feels confirmed in his dealings with “problem bear” Bruno 17 years ago after the deadly bear attack in northern Italy. “Perhaps some people who criticized us so harshly at the time see things differently today,” said Stoiber Munich Mercury. The “bad incident” shows “unfortunately in a terrible way how right the experts were at the time”.

According to a DNA comparison, the female bear who killed a 26-year-old jogger in the municipality of Caldes in the northern Italian province of Trentino in the week before Easter is a sister of Bruno, who was shot in Bavaria in 2006. “Of course, I immediately thought of the enormous excitement that we felt in Bavaria in May 2006 when, for the first time in 170 years, a bear appeared in the wild in Bavaria,” said Stoiber.

The then Environment Minister Werner Schnappauf reported to him that the animal was out of control, the former CSU boss recalls. “He therefore issued the shooting order, and I supported this decision with deep conviction, even if it brought us severe hostility from animal rights activists.” Bear Gaia is also to be killed now.

After Jogger’s death: hunt for bear Gaia begins

Update from Thursday, April 13, 10:35 a.m.: After the death of 26-year-old jogger Andrea Papi, a debate begins about the coexistence of humans and bears. According to the regional president of Trentino-Alto Adige, Maurizio Fugatti, the bear responsible, Gaia, is to be sought and killed “to ensure public safety.”

Fugatti, who discussed the bear problem with Italy’s Environment Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin on Tuesday (April 11), now calls for the mass transfer of bears from Trentino to other areas. This should halve the population in the area. It is estimated that there are 100 bears in the region. In addition, problem bears like Gaia (JJ4), who killed the jogger in northern Italy, are to be killed. But the two animals with the codes MJ5 and M62 are also on the hit list, the reported Berlin morning post. The bears are also said to have attacked humans in the past.

Gaia kills joggers: Italy wants to relocate bears and kill problem animals

Environment Minister Fratin now wants to examine the request and reconsider the “Life Urus” project, which promoted the reintroduction of bears. As part of the project, ten bears, including Gaia’s mother Jurka, were released in Slovenia in 1999.

Conservationists are critical of Italy’s plans. “It is important to remember, even after this tragic event, that bears typically fear humans, keep their distance and try to avoid close encounters: their reactions are triggered by fear or situations they perceive as threatening to themselves and their offspring.” see,” she quoted morning post the environmental protection association WWF. The conservationists call for the use of bear sprays and acoustic devices instead of resettlement.

Jogger killed in Italy: Bear Gaia is the sister of “problem bear” Bruno

First report: Caldes – The violent death of Andrea Papi in the northern Italian province of Trentino still causes horror. The 26-year-old was attacked and killed by a bear while jogging. The autopsy report released by the police provided gruesome details of his agony.

According to DNA traces, the animal named Gaia is the sister of the “problem bear” Bruno. He was shot in Bavaria in 2006. Gaia’s mother is the brown bear Jurka, who was released in Slovenia in 1999 as part of the EU project “Life Ursus”.

Bear kills jogger: Sister of “problem bear” Bruno attacked two people in 2020

The bear Gaia – also called JJ4 – is the younger sister of Bruno (JJ1). Almost 17 years ago, the “problem bear” caused a stir in Bavaria. The jogger’s death isn’t Gaia’s first momentous encounter with a human either. In June 2020, the bear attacked two people in Trentino, the Italian newspaper reported Republica. A man was seriously injured.

At that time, the killing of the animal was requested. However, the regional administrative court reversed the shooting ordinance that had been issued because the bear had cubs. So Gaia was captured, radio-collared, and released. The battery of the transmitter, which was supposed to determine the whereabouts of the animal, is now empty.

After the death of a jogger in Italy: the bear Gaia is hunted

Numerous forest officials are now combing the area where the 26-year-old’s body was discovered in an attempt to capture Gaia. Regional President Maurizio Fugatti had already instructed on Saturday (April 9) that the bear should be killed. The hunt will be “carried out safely and in compliance with the established procedures”, assured Paolo Zanghellini, head of the Trentino forest team Republica.

Meanwhile, great sadness continues in the Val di Sole valley. The funeral service for Andrea Papi was held in Caldes on Wednesday (April 12), the Italian newspaper wrote. All 13 communities held a minute’s silence for the 26-year-old. Most recently, the mother of the killed jogger was “angry and outraged”. (cheese)