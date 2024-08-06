“If you shoot me you make me stronger”, “legends never die”, “never give up”, “you can’t kill freedom”. These are some of the slogans ‘shouted’ from T-shirts sold in Florida malls, and immortalised in these photos from Adnkronos, in support of Donald Trump’s campaign (PHOTO). In a massive and well-studied electoral marketing operation, the iconic images of the attack in Pennsylvania, in which the Republican candidate miraculously survives, gets up bloodied and raises his fist to the sky, shouting “fight, fight, fight” to his supporters, have become posters, stickers, social memes, and above all T-shirts. Sold by the thousands in a state that in the last two presidential elections has returned to a Republican majority after the interludes of Barack Obama and Bill Clinton’s second term (1996). The southern part of the state, in particular, was overwhelmingly won by Ron DeSantis when he ran for governor again in 2022. Since then, the Italian-American politician has tried to challenge Trump for the Republican nomination, but after a few months he had to throw in the towel.

With the challengers archived, the Republican Party is now dominated by the MAGA movement, Make America Great Again, which brings together supporters of the billionaire born in New York but who has moved his residence to Mar-a-Lago, a resort in Palm Beach (an hour north of Miami). Among the T-shirts, here is one of Trump with big black glasses that promises “I’ll be back”, I will return, like Terminator. Except that Arnold Schwarzenegger has become an icon of the left; Trump, in a photomontage, reserves the middle finger for the Democratic challengers.