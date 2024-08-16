New York, United States.– On the day of his death, actor Matthew Perry asked his assistant to inject him with a large dose of ketamine, and was later found dead on October 28, 2023.

According to a plea agreement revealed by People, at 8:30 that morning, the Friends star’s assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, injected her with a first dose of ketamine, he told the Justice Department.

At 12:45 p.m., Iwamasa injected Perry again while the actor was watching a movie at home, and Perry eventually asked for another dose 40 minutes after the second.

“Shoot me a big shot,” Perry told his assistant, and asked him to prepare his hot tub.

The third dose was administered while Perry was near or in his hot tub, according to the agreement. Iwamasa then left the house to run errands. When he returned, he found Perry dead, face down in the hot tub.

Iwamasa is one of five charged by the Justice Department in connection with Perry’s death, which was the result of “acute effects” of ketamine, according to his autopsy report.

Perry’s assistant pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death, having admitted to “repeatedly” injecting the actor with the drug in the days before his death.

According to the plea agreement, Iwamasa injected Perry with six to eight doses of ketamine a day between Oct. 24 and Oct. 27.

Jasveen Sangha, purportedly known as the “Ketamine Queen,” and Dr. Salvador Plasencia have pleaded not guilty to several charges. Both are charged with conspiracy to distribute ketamine.

Sangha also faces one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute ketamine and five counts of distribution of ketamine.

The other two suspects have either pleaded guilty or are expected to do so, according to prosecutors. Erik Fleming, an associate of Perry, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death.

Dr. Mark Chavez will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, the Justice Department said.

U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said during a news conference announcing the charges that Perry had relapsed into addiction shortly before his death.

“These defendants took advantage of Mr. Perry’s addiction problems to enrich themselves,” Estrada said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP