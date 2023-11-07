Fedez insulted by a hater: the rapper’s harsh reply

Fedez replies to a hater who had heavily insulted him on X. This is what happened in the last few hours with the rapper who made public a user’s comment, which was subsequently deleted.

The follower, in fact, had written: “If tomorrow (today ed.) you see Fedez from Green Day, shoot this rich bastard on sight for me.”

The post, which received a lot of criticism and reports and which, as mentioned, was subsequently removed for violating the rules of the social network, saw a prompt response from the singer, who wrote on his profile: “I had other things to do but now it seems right to go there just to have your ass eaten. A kiss from the rich bastard.”