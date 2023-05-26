NEW YORK. A Mississippi police officer has been suspended after shooting an 11-year-old African-American boy while responding to a domestic violence call. The boy’s mother, Nakala Murry, told CNN that her son Aderrien was shot in the chest and has a collapsed lung, fractured ribs and a lacerated liver. Murry said she asked the 11-year-old to call the police after the father of another of her children showed up at the family home around 4 a.m. and was very angry.

The policeman arrived with gun in hand and asked people in the house to leave, but son Aderrien was shot as he entered the living room with his hands up. “Once he arrived from around the corner they shot him – said the woman -. I can’t understand why.” The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said it was “currently evaluating this incident and collecting evidence,” and a Murry family attorney said the police officer who shot the shooting, Greg Capers, has been suspended pending an investigation.