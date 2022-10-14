Mario Alberto Canales Najjar, president of the Federcaccia of Mexico, was killed by a buffalo during a hunt in Argentina, in the province of Entre Rios. The hunter, 64, died last October 7 when he was loaded by a buffalo weighing about one ton. Canales Najjar attempted to cull the animal using a .408 caliber rifle. He fired from a distance of about 30 meters but did not kill the animal, which reacted by loading and goring the hunter. Canales Najjar’s companions opened fire by hitting the buffalo 5 times. The man was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle: in the area, it was impossible to get an ambulance. Canales Najjar arrived dead in the hospital. The man presented with fractures to the sternum and ribs, as well as a series of retroperitoneal hematomas.