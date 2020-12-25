She is one of the most powerful women on American television. His stories draw millions of viewers. Its formula includes melodramatic overtones, strong female characters and twists of the house brand script, all with a common goal: that the public does not get bored. Shonda Rhimes is female and black, a Rare avis In a world dominated by white men He is not shy about calling things by name. And if you get angry with an actor, your character’s life is in serious danger. She has the remote control.

– Origins

‘Princess by surprise 2’.

Shonda Lynn Rhimes was born in Chicago in 1970 and is the youngest of six children. Among his first steps are the script of the film Crossroads: to the end (2002), with which the singer Britney Spears debuted as an actress in the cinema and was beaten by critics. He also had little luck with his first television pilot about young war correspondents, which ABC rejected in 2003. With producer Debra Martin Chase – another African American woman – he worked on Princess by surprise 2 (2004). And in March 2005 the series that would change his career saw the light.

– Big hits

To speak of Shonda Rhimes is to speak of Grey’s Anatomy. The story of the doctors at Seattle’s Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital is on its way to its 15th season, now becoming the longest-running prime-time fiction on the US network ABC. Despite time, the story that has Meredith Gray (actress Ellen Pompeo) at its center remains one of the most followed television productions in the United States. Between 2007 and 2013 he lived with With out PRIVIOUSE appointment, derived from the above and also created by Rhimes. In 2012 it started Scandal, starring Kerry Washington as Oliva Pope, a lawyer and lover of the President of the United States who is dedicated to covering up the shady issues of her clients. In addition to her creations, Rhimes’s signature as an executive producer is on other fictions, from How to defend a murderer until The Catch or Station 19, some with more success than others, through their production company Shondaland.

Ellen Pompeo in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’.

– What are you doing

From its list of productions, the ABC network will broadcast in the 2018-2019 season new deliveries of Grey’s Anatomy, How to Defend a Murderer, the legal drama For the People and Station 19, spin off of Anatomy (Scandal finished last year). But now Rhimes He already has his sights set on Netflix. Last summer, the producer and screenwriter signed a four-year contract for about 100 million dollars with the online platform to create series for them. Your first project is already underway. Your production company has acquired the rights to an article in the magazine New York Magazine about the true story of Anna Delvey, a con artist who deceived New York society by posing as a wealthy German heiress. On Netflix, where he has announced that he is already preparing another seven series, he will be able to unleash his particular style, which manages to leave viewers glued to the screen waiting for the next unexpected turn of the script.

– What do they say about her

Those who have worked with her describe her as passionate and determined. Actress Sandra Oh, who was in Grey’s Anatomy For 10 seasons, she assures that “she is connected to her own voice, which comes from the gut. She is a terrific screenwriter.” Kerry Washington, star of Scandal, he only has good words for her. In a meeting with the press, the actress explained why Rhimes does not like to use the word “diversity” in reference to the cast of her series. “She talks about dropping the word ‘diversity’ and replacing it with ‘normalization.”

Among his television references he usually cites the screenwriter Norman Lear and series such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer Felicity and 24. Perhaps the most impactful description of Rhimes was made by a columnist from The New York Times, Alessandra Stanley, in 2014, who defined the screenwriter as “an angry black woman” in a review of How to defend a murderer. “It is an embarrassing comment,” the creator told EL PAÍS.