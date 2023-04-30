He says that, when he started in the world of scriptwriting, he had no problem stating that his goal was to dominate the world through television. It can be said that, somehow, Shonda Rhimes (Chicago, 53 years old) has achieved it, and she has done it with entertainment, that she has even more merit. Her first series as her creator was Grey’s Anatomy, a whole institution in fiction that is still producing chapters. Rhimes has claimed with facts a look at a more egalitarian society, where race and gender are not a problem to be powerful. From his producer, Shondaland, black anti-heroines have emerged such as Oliva Pope from scandal or the Annalize Keating of How to defend a murderer. And skin color is not an issue in the circles of British high society that he delves into. The Bridgertons.

In his new series, Queen Charlotte: A Story of the Bridgertons, which Netflix premieres on May 4, travels to the past of the universe of one of the most watched series on the platform to tell the origins of the colorful character. With impossible hairstyles, a haughty attitude and a somewhat nosy character, Queen Charlotte created by Rhimes (the character does not exist in the novels from which this story draws) now becomes the protagonist of her own miniseries to show the arrival at court of the young woman who will marry King George III and, at the same time, turns the classist and racist environment of Georgian England upside down. “For me, Queen Charlotte is like the Beyoncé of her time. So glamorous, so interesting, she wanted to see how she transformed herself into all of that, ”says Rhimes in an interview with EL PAÍS by video call at the beginning of April.

Although there was a real Queen Charlotte and King George III, the series makes its distance from reality clear from the first second. “This is the story of Queen Charlotte of The Bridgertons. It’s not a history class, it’s fiction inspired by fact. The liberties that the author takes are intentional”, reads an initial poster. The royal Queen Charlotte was born in Germany and some historians point to her possible North African origins. Just six hours after meeting George III she married him in 1761. “Ours is not the story of the real Queen Charlotte, but I did a lot of research on her so that we could separate ourselves from that story later. We weren’t tied to the real story of the character.” From reality, Rhimes incorporated, for example, King George III’s fondness for agriculture and astronomy. Queen Charlotte was surprised by the fact that she had 15 children — “I don’t think I understand what it means for a woman to give birth to so many children, it’s quite impressive,” says the screenwriter. She also highlights her philanthropy, which is reflected in the fact that she encouraged the construction of hospitals and the creation of homes for single mothers.

India Amarteifio plays the young Queen Charlotte in the new Netflix series. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Ask. In his series, race plays a fundamental role, although it is not done explicitly. Carlota’s arrival at court is quite a revolution. What is the importance that she gives to diversity and racial representation in her series? Why is it important for you to continue delving into these issues?

Answer. It’s not something that I consciously think is super important. It’s just that I will never create a show where I can’t see myself represented. The world is full of different kinds of people and I want my series to be full of different kinds of people.

His queen Charlotte is another of the strong women who star in Rhimes’ stories, women with character who claim their place in the world. “People often ask me why I create strong women, and the answer is simple: I don’t know any weak women, why would I write about that? It wouldn’t seem real to me. That there are weak women is a fantasy that someone must have invented. When asked about the possible difficulties for women to be heard in positions of power, Rhimes is blunt: “In Shondaland that doesn’t happen. We often say that this company is a matriarchy.”

Q. Have you ever found it difficult to be heard in your life?

R. I was lucky enough to write Grey’s Anatomy as my first job for television. That gave me a luxury that I think many women don’t have, and that is that success brings together the fact that the voice of the creator of that series is heard. So I didn’t have that problem, but I know a lot of women do.

Q. Has said that Queen Charlotte raises the question of how to survive in a world where you have no power. Have you ever felt like this?

R. I don’t think I’ve ever felt it, I’ve been very lucky to grow up very empowered.

Q. Never? Not even when it started?

R. It was how they raised me. My parents raised me to believe that I had power, no matter how big or small, it was there and it was there to be used. It’s something I wish many women could feel. In the series you see how the young Queen Charlotte learns what the power of her is. Being able to see that is really powerful.

Corey Mylchreest, as the young King George III, and India Amarteifio as the young Queen Charlotte, in the sixth episode of ‘Queen Charlotte: A Story of The Bridgertons’. NICK WALL/NETFLIX

Shonda Rhimes’ series lead entertainment by flag, with addictive plots and full of twists. According to the scriptwriter, the objective of her productions is to entertain, not educate or launch political or social messages. For years, her entertainment was at home on free-to-air television. Now Rhimes has a multi-million dollar contract to produce series exclusively for Netflix. This transfer has altered the length of her stories: she has changed the seasons of 22 or 24 episodes of free-to-air television for miniseries —Queen Charlotte has six episodes; Who is Anna? had nine—or short seasons—each delivery of The Bridgertons It has eight chapters. Do you miss being able to extend yourself, or do you thank God for the rise of miniseries? Rhimes laughs out loud for the first time in the interview. “I loved writing series for open channels. I love that pacing and the amount of story it allowed to tell in each season. But the schedule is brutal, it’s a new episode every eight days.”

As the head of the series, she has supervised the work of all the departments in charge of developing the universe of Queen Charlotte, from costumes, hairdressing and locations to the casting. But for all the chores that come with overseeing a series, Rhimes describes herself as a writer above all else. “The biggest challenge always in each new series is the writing. In this one I had to write all the episodes almost at the same time that we were shooting. I’m used to that, but it was a little faster than usual. I am very critical of myself and always want to make sure that the writing is exactly how I wanted it to be. As showrunner I am fortunate to be surrounded by amazing people and I believe that if you let people do their job, they will be good at their job.”

India Amarteifio, in the second episode of ‘Queen Charlotte: A Story of The Bridgertons’. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Q. How do you manage success? Has your life changed?

R. Of course I believe that success changes your life in many ways. In my case, I had to figure out how to make room in that world to have space for myself, to live life. That took me a while.

Q. Has reaching the top at work changed the goals you have in life?

R. My biggest goal at work is always to tell great stories, so my ambition in that regard hasn’t changed. For next year my goals are to bring the public Queen Charlotte and finish on time the next season of The Bridgertons. I think that’s enough. And the next big thing I’m going to do is take some time off to think about the stories I want to tell next.

Q. You tell me you have free time?

R. Yes Yes, [ríe]. I have learned to make sure I have the necessary creative space to write.

