Shonda Rhimes does not understand the problem posed by Regé-Jean Page’s departure from The Bridgertons, the popular Netlix series thanks to which the actor has become very popular, so much so that his name sounds like an aspiring to be the next James Bond. In the US edition of the magazine Vanity Fair, the famous screenwriter and producer, has acknowledged being “surprised” by the angry response of fans to the news of his departure. Page will no longer be in season two. It is not the first time that Rhimes faces a controversy of this type, the same thing happened to him when he decided kill to Patrick Dempsey in Grey’s Anatomy despite the fact that he was one of the protagonists of the series. The deaths of beloved characters are a hallmark of Rhimes television. “Usually this happens when I kill someone who has been around for a while,” he said of the response from fans of the actor and the series. And he added ironically: “We did not kill him, he is still alive!”

Rhimes, 51, has also stressed that Page’s departure after the first season was planned from the beginning. “That was the plan: come and do a season as a duke,” he says he proposed. But it has been known, according to the publication, that Rhimes, 51, invited Page to return for cameos in the second season along with other characters from the first. However, there are other versions of what happened. Page Six reported that the actor left the project due to “creative differences” with Rhimes. Page “was not happy with what was planned for his character for season two.” The screenwriter has a theory that no character should be larger than a series. To smooth things over, Rhimes has concluded that Page is a “fantastic actor and a terrific guy.”

Now Page’s name is shuffled as the new James Bond. To this current of popularity and success that the actor lives, is added having been recognized by the magazine Time as one of the most influential people of 2021. But his beginnings were not easy. After several supporting roles, his chance to join the universe of Shondaland —As the universe of Shonda Rhimes is called, the creator of Grey’s Anatomy or Scandal– it came to him in 2018, with his participation in the series For the people, a fiction of lawyers produced by Rhimes. That was the moment the almighty producer noticed him. He liked being part of The Bridgertons for the “empowerment stories” that the series conveyed, has stated. In addition, Julie Andrews’ participation in the cast – the actress who voices the narrator and gossip column signer, Lady Whistledown, in the English version of the series – also made him especially excited.

The actor has spent most of his career in the United Kingdom, where he was born. However, as a child he moved to Zimbabwe, where he grew up. From there he returned to London when he was only 14 years old. He is the third of four siblings, his mother is a nurse from the African country and his father a British preacher, so since he was a child he has experienced racism in a country where interracial marriages were not socially accepted. For this reason, he has expressed in more than one interview that the representation of people with different skin tones in The Bridgertons it pleases him exceedingly.

According The Hollywood Reporter Page “was offered the opportunity to return as a guest star in three or five episodes of the second season with a cache of $ 50,000 per episode, but turned it down for a multitude of reasons,” including “an awareness that Simon is not it was going to be a focal point of the season. “

The actor’s life thanks to his fame has also become a focus of interest. Page dates Emily Brown, a 30-year-old writer who works as freelance for firms like Nike, Converse and Uber. His love of sports goes further, as he also plays football, specifically for the FBB Warrior team in South West London. The couple live together in a house they bought together in London in February last year, a few months after filming for the first successful season of The Bridgertons. Those responsible for the series have recently confirmed that there will be a third and fourth season. The second, which will focus on Lord Anthony Bridgerton (played by Jonathan Bailey), began filming this week.