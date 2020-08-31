Israeli striker Shon Weissman was making a move to Bundesliga associated, especially the FC Schalke 04 should have shown interest. It is now clear, however, that the attacker will end up in Spain.
The 24-year-old was the top scorer in the Austrian Bundesliga last season at Wolfsberger AC. In total, he was able to achieve 37 goals in 40 competitive games.
The striker would certainly have done some Bundesliga clubs well, but Weissman chose Real Valladolid from the Spanish La Liga as the next step in his career.
He has now signed in Valladolid until 2024, the transfer fee varies between four and six million euros, according to various media.
The player thanked the club for the time in Wolfsberg and of course the fans via Twitter.
