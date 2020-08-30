The first Israeli player for Real Valladolid, in the absence of official confirmation, will be Shon Weismann, 24, from the Wolfsberger of Austria, and will also go down in history as the most expensive signing so far for the Blanquivioleta club, a record he held until now Guardiola, with 3.5 million. And it is that sources close to the club confirmed to AS that the operation is “done”. The journalist Guillem Balagué, who already anticipated the interest in the player by pointing out that Ronaldo liked him a lot, said yesterday night that the forward travels to Valladolid today, with the intention of pass medical tests and sign your contract. This version would also be endorsed by the fact that the player said goodbye to his now exact club on your social networks, on Instagram: “Dear Wolfsberger, after an incredible year with you I want to take the opportunity to thank you and say goodbye to you. I will never forget last year, which was the most successful season of my career. Thanks to the Wolfsberger, who believed in me and they gave me the opportunity to develop my game. ” In addition, the message of gratitude follows: “Thanks to the fans, who have always supported me both in the stadium and on the networks. And to my teammates and the team behind the team and all the people of the club. They welcomed me in a way incredibly cordial to me and my wife, “to end by noting that” now is the time to take the next step in my career, I hope you continue to support me and we will see each other again soon. “

Remember that Weismann scored 37 goals last season in 40 games, which aroused the interest of Real Valladolid and other European teams, but the player has opted for the Pucelano club. And it is that the blanquivioletas seem to have imposed the Shalke04, Galatasaray and Rangers in the race to take over the Israeli soccer player, who will be part of Sergio González’s training sessions this week, where he will coincide with Guardiola, Marcos André, Sekou Gassama and Miguel, awaiting the possible departure of the latter two.