In the decisive match the national team of the Grifone striker lost 0-3 to Ryad and failed to qualify for the next phase

No World Cup for Eldor Shomurodov’s Uzbekistan, Genoa striker. Last night’s 0-3 defeat against Saudi Arabia in Ryad, in the last match of group D of the Asian qualifiers for the world cup in Qatar, was decisive.

Uzbekistan reached the match with 15 points, two points from Saudi Arabia, leaders of the group. After the defeat, Shomurodov’s team maintained the second position in the group but did not return to the top 4 runners-up who had access to the next phase together with the 8 first-place finishers of the groups.

Shomurodov was on the pitch for 90 minutes, but this time the Uzbek top scorer in world qualifiers (7 goals) was dry and could not avoid defeat. Eldor’s long season, which has been continuously engaged since last June, ends here: now holidays and then the retirement with Genoa in Neustift in July.

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS