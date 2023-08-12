profile and role

Shomurodov arrives at Cagliari to be one more option for the rossoblù attack. He will be employed on the left in the front two of Ranieri’s 4-4-2. 190 cm tall, he is very good at attacking depth by exploiting his powerful progression, he is skilled in teamwork, very altruistic and tries to dialogue with his teammates by acting as a link between midfield and attack. In Italy, however, he also showed some flaws including the difficulty in being incisive in front of goal.