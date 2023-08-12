Analysis, numbers and characteristics of the new Cagliari striker. That’s why take him to the Fantasy Championship
Shomurodov arrives at Cagliari to be one more option for the rossoblù attack. He will be employed on the left in the front two of Ranieri’s 4-4-2. 190 cm tall, he is very good at attacking depth by exploiting his powerful progression, he is skilled in teamwork, very altruistic and tries to dialogue with his teammates by acting as a link between midfield and attack. In Italy, however, he also showed some flaws including the difficulty in being incisive in front of goal.
The Uzbek striker tries again after the less than exciting experiences with Rome and Spezia. Also due to Lapadula’s forfeit (two months off for the Italian-Peruvian striker) he will certainly have space in the rossoblù attack, but even after the return of the number 9 it is probable that they will play in tandem together. In Fantasy Championship it costs 24 creditsa good solution like third striker (or as a backup).
