1 | PROFESSIONALS IN APOLOGIZING

Why go through the pain of facing guilt for upsetting someone when you can simply pay someone else to do it for you? That is the basis of the Japanese agencies that offer their services to apologize for your blunders. So you can get back to the important things in life like playing golf or giving your opinion on social media. Of course, the joke can cost you about 240 euros per apology in person or 96 if it is done by phone or message.

2 | A ‘HANDSOME AND CRYING BOY’ TO ACCOMPANY YOU THROUGH THE PENALTY

Because it must be that crying next to someone ugly doesn’t have the same result… Or at least that’s what Hiroki Terai thought, the creator of the Ikemeso Office agency where you can hire someone to dry your tears while you sob. 68 euros per hour. “The Japanese are not used to crying in front of people. But once you do it in front of others, the atmosphere changes, especially in a business,” he confessed to the BBC.

3 | DOG FOOD TASTER

Since pets are not capable of expressing themselves, someone has to do it for them. For this reason, some brands of dog food already hire people to taste their product. And the thing is not to laugh: according to Guardianthey can charge up to 60,000 euros a year.

4 | WEDDING GUEST

A ‘false friend’ for your wedding can cost around 145 euros. For a little more money, the friend could even sing or give a speech.

5 | PEOPLE PUSHER IN THE SUBWAY

If rush hour on the subway here seems like hell to you, Japan is like a duty court. That is why they hire people in charge of putting the largest number of people in each wagon. Your job is to push and push until the doors close. They work six hours a day and earn about 1,500 euros a month.