Fitness trainer Stolyarov appeared in public with his new lover Vera Bond

Fitness trainer Alexey Stolyarov went public with his new lover Vera Bond. This is reported by “Gazeta.Ru” with reference to the press service of the Medium Quality company.

It is specified that the former son-in-law of the Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergei Shoigu showed up at a closed party of the production company. Vera Bond dressed in a black satin bustier dress with a bell-shaped skirt.

The event was also attended by comedians, friendly artists and representatives of the entertainment content industry, including Olesya Ivanchenko, Irina Myagkova, Zoya Yarovitsyna and others.

In 2023, it was reported that blogger Alexey Stolyarov and the daughter of the former head of the Russian Ministry of Defense Ksenia Shoygu broke up, but remained friends. They are raising a daughter together. Stolyarov confirmed that he was no longer the ex-minister’s son-in-law, adding that the decision to break up was made several months ago. The couple met five years ago at the “Race of Heroes” in Alabino.