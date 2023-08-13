Home page politics

When love life and politics conflict, it smells like daily soap. That was probably the case in the Kremlin environment – ​​Putin immediately came under suspicion.

Moscow – It does happen that top politicians get into trouble because of their offspring. Think of Armin Laschet’s influencer descendant Joe – or the dispute over the president’s son Hunter Biden in the USA. In Russia, however, the situation is presumably a little more precarious: the overall situation of war, dictatorship and restricted freedom of expression is blooming.

Current example: The daughter of the not entirely uncontroversial Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu divorced her child’s father. However, this fact is not the political problem in Russia, which is pious and religiously zealous under Putin. Rather, it is rumored that the separation Solution of a political problem. Because Ksenia Schoigu’s husband had been critical of the war in the past. This is exactly what is fueling speculation that the Kremlin will intervene in the private life of the Shoigu family. Some eyes even wander in the direction of Vladimir Putin.

Shoigu’s daughter is getting a divorce: Putin’s involvement seems surprisingly plausible

Ksenia Schoigu announced the news herself at the beginning of August: She and influencer Alexei Stolyarov have not been a couple for some time, the 32-year-old explained in a TV interview – standing next to Stolyarov. The categories “partner” and “close friends” are still appropriate. Her ex spoke of a decision “a few months ago”.

They know each other personally: Vladimir Putin in an intimate gathering with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (left) and his daughter Ksenia. (Archive image) © IMAGO/Mikhail Klimentyev

It cannot be ruled out that Minister Shoigu, his daughter’s husband, was a political stumbling block. nemesis Yevgeny Prigozhin had “offered” a “training” for Stolyarov at the Wagner group in February: “I will improve it by sending it to combat missions,” explained the mercenary chief in view of the appearance of the minister’s son-in-law.

Among other things, Stolyarov liked a post by an opposition journalist in February – it spoke of a “bloody and senseless war” in Ukraine. A quick denial by Stoljarov doesn’t make the situation any better: researchers found other sensitive likes, such as the independent portal Meduza reported. A vacation abroad by the couple Shoigu-Stolyarov also made unpleasant headlines: “Daughter of the Russian Defense Minister spends vacation in Dubai, photos are revealed,” headlines Ukrainian media. The Novaya Gazeta Europe even found a photo from 2017 in which Stolyarov posed in Ukraine – complete with a yellow and blue flag emoji.

The separation now causes malice and frowns in the West – the Daily Mail put the topic, which is suitable for soap operas on several levels, high on the agenda. The tabloid suspected that Putin himself may have pushed for the divorce. A Telegram channel called “Narrarivy” served as the source: Putin “twice asked Shoigu” to silence his son-in-law, it was said loudly Daily Mail there – could not be verified. However, Russian media also appeared to be hinting.

Russia: Soap Opera about the Shoigus – hints about “scandalous chosen ones”

So noted the gossip portal eg.ru on the one hand dutiful, according to Ksenia Schoigu, the couple no longer found “enough time” for each other. On the other hand, the authors added: “Sergei Shoigu himself” came under criticism because of Stolyarov – it is “not surprising” that Ksenia distanced herself from her “scandalous chosen one”. A small PS, which in any case leaves some room for interpretation. An allegedly pro-Kremlin commentator on Twitter meanwhile celebrated the news from the TV interview: Stolyarov was now “f***ed”, “after everything he said about our people at the front and Wagner”.

Whether Putin actually wanted to influence the love life of Shoigu’s daughter remains unclear. However, there are plausible explanations for the comparatively late intervention. Because Schoigu is after the Wagner putsch and the sometimes questionable role of the Russian army in this context in the criticism. Putin apparently still wants to hold on to his minister – in order to consolidate the balance of power or to not meet Prigozhin’s demands, as observers recently suspected.

“In the past month, there has been a lot of talk about strengthening Shoigu,” she said Daily Mail to one of their sources. The portal also quoted in July gazeta.ru Stolyarov with praise for Shoigu’s administration. That was probably not enough: The Kremlin observer Sergei Markov, who is loyal to Putin, explained that Mail According to: “Stolyarov was probably dropped as a son-in-law because of his bad behavior on social media.” Another “Narrarivy” quote would fit very nicely into the picture: The last conversation with Ksenia about her husband was recent, led the British Blatt, citing the channel: “She agreed to publicly disown Stolyarov.” (fn)