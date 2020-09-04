Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was vaccinated with a domestic vaccine against coronavirus, according to the press service of the defense department.

As specified, the head of the Ministry of Defense spoke about this during the presentation of the vaccine organized for the heads of the defense departments of the CIS countries, the CSTO and the SCO, as well as Serbia in the Patriot park near Moscow…

Shoigu noted that in the Russian army, military doctors and commanders will be the first to receive the vaccine against COVID-19, who directly and actively interact with the personnel.

In the future, according to the minister, other categories of servicemen of the RF Armed Forces will be able to vaccinate on a voluntary basis.

Earlier it was reported that the Sputnik V vaccine, created by the Gamaleya Research Center together with the Russian Direct Investment Fund, were taken to medical centers. In the near future, the drug will be administered to volunteers as part of the third stage of research.