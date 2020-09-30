Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the Russian group before the start of the military operation in Syria was created as secretly as possible, writes The Red Star.

“By the beginning of the operation at the Khmeimim airbase, a grouping of troops was secretly created, which included 50 modern and modernized aircraft (34 aircraft and 16 helicopters), and also concentrated units of combat, logistics, security and Special Operations Forces,” he explained.

It is noted that hundreds of servicemen and dozens of pieces of equipment were quickly deployed over a distance of more than 2.5 thousand kilometers in compliance with unprecedented camouflage measures.

“At the same time, Russian military advisers were sent to all the military command and control bodies of the Syrian army – down to the battalion level,” he added.

At the request of the SAR authorities, Russia has been helping Syria in the fight against terrorism since 2015. As for the Libyan scenario, where the internal armed conflict has not stopped since 2011, Russia has repeatedly stated that it does not provide military assistance to either side and does not intervene in the situation, taking sides.