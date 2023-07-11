Shoigu threatened to use cluster munitions against the Armed Forces of Ukraine in response to US supplies

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu threatened that if Washington supplies Kyiv with cluster munitions, Russian troops will be forced to use similar weapons against the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in response. His words on Tuesday, July 11, leads TASS.

The head of the defense department stressed that Moscow has always refrained from using these munitions during a special military operation, as it understands their threat to the civilian population. Although, he noted, Russian forces are armed with cluster bombs, which are “much more effective than American ones, their range is wider and more diverse.”

Shoigu also warned that Washington’s transfer of cluster munitions to Kyiv would prolong the conflict.

Earlier it became known about the US plans to transfer cluster munitions to Ukraine. The White House is sure that Kyiv will use them on the territory of its country, minimizing the risks for its own population.

The initiative of the United States was not supported by the Prime Ministers of Great Britain and Italy, Rishi Sunak and George Meloni, as well as the head of the Spanish Ministry of Defense, Margarita Robles. Criticism followed from some public figures and other politicians.