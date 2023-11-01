RIA Novosti: Shoigu “shook up” the military leadership and set specific tasks

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu “fundamentally shook up” the leadership of military command and control bodies and districts at a conference call on Wednesday, November 1. Writes about this RIA News with reference to a source close to the ministry.

According to the agency’s interlocutor, the head of the department set a number of specific tasks for the military leaders. Shoigu stated the need not only to train specialists, but to constantly correlate their training directly with the developers of weapons systems and military equipment.

The Minister instructed to pay special attention to the experience of using drones in the zone of a special military operation when training operators of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and unmanned boats.

Shoigu also called for promptly adjusting their training depending on changes in enemy tactics. It is noted that we are talking in particular about the use of armored vehicles and various fortifications by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

In addition, the head of the department noted that today the defense-industrial complex is quickly introducing new developments and launching them into mass production.

Shoigu announced the defeat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the battlefield

During the meeting, the Minister of Defense emphasized that the Ukrainian army is suffering defeat on the battlefield, despite the supply of weapons to Kyiv from the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance.

Despite the supply of new types of NATO weapons, the Kiev regime is defeated. The group of Russian troops continues to conduct an active defense, inflicting effective fire damage on the enemy Sergei Shoigu Russian Defense Minister

According to the head of the department, Ukrainian troops are attempting to attack in three directions – Zaporozhye, Kherson and Donetsk. He noted that Kyiv’s attempts to break through Russian defenses and attack lead to heavy losses.

Shoigu previously stated that since the start of the counteroffensive, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost more than 90 thousand troops. He added that the Russian army destroyed about 600 tanks and almost 1,900 armored vehicles of various classes.

Shoigu announced the advance of Russian troops in the Northern Military District zone

The head of the Ministry of Defense said that the Russian army occupies more advantageous lines and positions and is advancing in the special operation zone. Shoigu emphasized that the servicemen of the 25th, 138th and 114th brigades especially distinguished themselves in battles with the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Our units are moving forward Sergei Shoigu Russian Defense Minister

According to the minister, in October, Russian air defense systems destroyed more than 1.4 thousand air attack weapons of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including missiles and aircraft. He noted that among the air targets destroyed over the past month were 37 aircraft and six ATACMS operational-tactical missiles.

37 aircraft is almost twice the number that is guaranteed to be delivered to Ukraine for F-16 aircraft. That is, with such work, our air defense systems are approximately 20 days of work See also Spain announced the imminent opening of a gas pipeline that saves Europe Sergei Shoigu Russian Defense Minister

Also, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, added that ammunition depots of the Ukrainian Armed Forces special forces brigade were destroyed in the Kharkov region. Warehouses were hit in the settlements of Volchansk and Ogurtsovo.