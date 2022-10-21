Sergei Shoigu held talks with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held talks with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin. This was reported in the Russian defense department, reports TASS.

They specified that the heads of defense departments had a telephone conversation. They discussed international security issues and the situation in Ukraine.

The last time Austin spoke with Shoigu was on May 13, when the conversation between the two ministers took place for the first time since the start of the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. The head of the Pentagon called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of maintaining lines of communication.

Prior to the start of the NWO, Lloyd, in a conversation with Shoigu on February 18, called for “de-escalation, the return of Russian forces surrounding Ukraine to their bases, as well as a diplomatic settlement.”