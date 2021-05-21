The Russian Armed Forces have weapons that no other country in the world has – hypersonic ones. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told about unique weapons, according to Telegram-channel of the Zvezda TV channel.

According to him, in terms of the share of modern technology in the strategic nuclear forces, the Russian army has bypassed the most powerful armies in the world. “Today, if we talk about strategic nuclear forces, we have a modernity level of 86 percent,” the minister said during the New Knowledge marathon.

Shoigu said that the power of the Russian army is increasing, including due to the growth of industry. In general, he noted, a huge leap was made in terms of the combat potential of the Russian troops. “A large program was adopted to reform our army,” added the head of the Russian Defense Ministry.

Earlier, President Vladimir Putin said that the creation of the Avangard hypersonic missile system in Russia is comparable in importance to the creation of the first artificial Earth satellite. The head of state first spoke about this weapon during a message to the Federal Assembly in 2018. Then he noted that the warhead of the complex is capable of flying at a speed 20 times higher than the speed of sound.

In December 2018, Doctor of Military Sciences Konstantin Sivkov said that no country in the world has weapons comparable to the Avangard hypersonic complex.