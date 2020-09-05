Russian Protection Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke on the Rossiya TV channel about his well being after being vaccinated in opposition to coronavirus, stories RIA News…

“Fairly regular. I didn’t have a fever or another negative effects, ”he mentioned, recommending that everybody needs to be vaccinated.

The top of the Ministry of Protection famous that he agreed to vaccination, “to dispel the final doubts that it’s secure, that it’s efficient and it makes life a lot simpler.”

Shoigu acquired the Russian coronavirus vaccine on September 4. Then he mentioned that within the Russian military, docs and commanders of all ranges will be the primary to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine.

Putin introduced the registration of the primary coronavirus vaccine in Russia on August 11. Later it grew to become recognized that Sputnik V had already been examined by one of many president’s daughters. In Moscow, it’s deliberate to begin vaccination on September 5.