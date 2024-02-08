Defense Minister Shoigu noted the successful offensive of Russian troops in the Northern Military District zone

The head of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Sergei Shoigu, thanked the commanders of Russian troops for their success in offensive operations in the special military operation (SVO) zone. Shoigu’s positive statement on the topic of the Russian offensive is reported in the official Telegram– channel of the defense department.

Shoigu noted that Russian troops are managing to capture increasingly advantageous positions in most directions.

As previously reported, the Russian military managed to improve the situation along the front line in the Krasnolimansky, Donetsk and Kupyansky directions.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that Russia's victory in Ukraine would be the end of Ukraine and a blow to the liberal world order. This is how the Chancellor argues for the need to provide constant financial and military assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.