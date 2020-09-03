The Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation and the President of the Russian Geographical Society Sergei Shoigu believes that the problem of “irrepressible consumption” in the modern world has already gone “beyond common sense.”

“The desire to catch everything, try everything. And with this desire we fly at a terrible speed to our own destruction, “- said Shoigu in an interview RIA News and “Komsomolskaya Pravda“.

As an example, the minister spoke about poachers who put 400 stainless steel loops in the reserves, trying to catch Siberian musk deer. This animal is listed in the Red Book of Russia and is an endangered species.

At the same time, the President of the Russian Geographical Society believes that strengthening control over hunting supervision will not help solve this problem. It is necessary to change the person himself and his thirst for consumption, Shoigu is sure.

Earlier, the Ministry of Natural Resources reported an increase in the number of Amur tigers. At the end of 2019, 580 Amur tigers live in Russia.