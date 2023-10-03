Defense Minister Shoigu said there are no plans for a new mobilization in Russia

The General Staff of the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia has no plans for a new mobilization. This is how Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke about the possibility of a new set of mobilized, his words are quoted by TASS.

According to Shoigu, the Russian Armed Forces now have a sufficient number of military personnel to conduct a special operation. He also noted that conscripts will not be deployed in the combat zone.

Earlier it was reported that in the Russian region they decided to demobilize one category of citizens.

Partial mobilization in Russia began on September 21 and ended on October 28, 2022. In total, 300 thousand Russians were called up from the reserves. More than 830 thousand people in the country were released from mobilization – some of them worked at enterprises of the military-industrial complex and in other socially significant government sectors.