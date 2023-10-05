Shoigu announced 9 reserve regiments of the Russian Armed Forces for the needs of special operations

The head of the Russian Ministry of Defense Sergei Shoigu spoke about the formation of nine reserve regiments for a special military operation (SVO), reports Interfax.

The head of the department emphasized that those recruited are now preparing. According to Shoigu, there is also a natural, constant replenishment of the reserve regiments.

The minister emphasized that some volunteers, after a six-month contract, return for a second and even a third time.

Shoigu announced that within a month, 38 thousand volunteers had been recruited to participate in the special operation.

According to the minister, the recruited volunteers are highly motivated.

On October 5, the head of the Ministry of Defense inspected the organization of training for contract soldiers and volunteers at training grounds in the Southern Military District.