Protection Minister Sergei Shoigu, who had beforehand been vaccinated in opposition to coronavirus an infection, spoke about his well being.

In an interview with the TV channel “Russia 1“He famous that he feels fairly regular.

“I didn’t have a fever or another negative effects,” Shoigu mentioned and really helpful everybody to bear this vaccination.

The top of the Ministry of Protection additionally added that having made this vaccine, he confirmed the protection and effectiveness of the process by private instance.

Recall that Shoigu was vaccinated with the home vaccine “Sputnik V”, created by the Analysis Heart named after Gamaleya in cooperation with the Russian Direct Funding Fund.

Earlier, the Ministry of Well being of the Russian Federation reported that mass vaccination in opposition to coronavirus of individuals in danger will start in November-December this yr.