Russian Defense Minister Shoigu showed Kim Jong-un the Kinzhal hypersonic complex

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu showed North Korean leader Kim Jong-un the Kinzhal hypersonic complex on the MiG-31I missile carrier, reports RIA News.

The complex, which has proven its high combat effectiveness, was presented to the politician during his visit to the Knevichi airfield in Primorye.

The commander of the Long-Range Aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces, Lieutenant General Sergei Kobylash, spoke to Kim Jong-un about the flight and technical capabilities of the Kinzhal.

On September 15, Kim Jong-un arrived in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, where he visited Russian aircraft factories. Together with Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, he assessed the demonstration flight of the Su-35.