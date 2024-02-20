Shoigu: Ukrainian Armed Forces losses in Avdeevka amounted to 2.4 thousand people in two days

The Ukrainian army lost 2.4 thousand soldiers in two days of fighting in Avdiivka. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke about this, writes TASS.

He clarified that such data were provided by the Ukrainian side.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Defense assessed the losses of Russian forces in the battles for Avdievka. According to him, they were minimal. Shoigu also noted that the Russian General Staff planned the Avdeevka operation so competently that it could be included in military textbooks.