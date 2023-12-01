Shoigu said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost more than 125 thousand people in six months

During the six-month counteroffensive, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) lost more than 125 thousand people. This was announced by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, whose words are quoted by Telegram– ministry channel.

The head of the Russian defense department announced such figures during a thematic conference call with the leadership of the Russian Armed Forces.

“In six months of the so-called counteroffensive, the enemy lost over 125 thousand people and 16 thousand units of various weapons,” he explained.

Earlier, Shoigu said that since the beginning of November, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have lost over 13.7 thousand people. In addition to manpower, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost about 1,800 weapons and military equipment in November, the minister added.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in Donbass. Thus, according to him, Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics.