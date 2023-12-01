Head of the Defense Ministry Shoigu: The Armed Forces of Ukraine lost more than 125 thousand people in six months of the counter-offensive

The combat capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are declining due to the effective actions of the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia. This was stated by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. The head of the defense department spoke about the potential of the two armies and announced what actions Russian troops will take in the future.

Total mobilization and arms supplies led to losses in the Ukrainian Armed Forces

According to Shoigu, total mobilization in Ukraine, supplies of Western weapons and the introduction of strategic reserves into battle by the Ukrainian command did not change the situation on the battlefield. Moreover, these actions only increased losses among Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters.

Photo: Alina Smutko / Reuters

“In six months of the so-called counteroffensive, the enemy lost over 125 thousand people,” Shoigu said during a conference call with the leadership of the Russian Armed Forces.

See also Store uses facial recognition to identify thieves: this is how it works More 125 thousand Human lost the Armed Forces of Ukraine in six months of counter-offensive

In addition, according to the minister, the Ukrainian army lost 16 thousand units of various weapons.

The Russian Armed Forces will continue to increase their combat potential

Shoigu praised the actions of the Russian military, calling them competent and decisive. He said that the troops are expanding their zones of control in all directions, taking up more advantageous positions and continuing to conduct an active defense.

Over the past month, the minister noted, soldiers and officers of the 810th Marine Brigade, the 150th Motorized Rifle Division, as well as the 4th, 15th, 114th and 123rd Motorized Rifle Brigades have distinguished themselves.

Photo: Gleb Garanich / Reuters

The head of the department also said that the Russian Armed Forces will continue to increase their combat potential, taking into account the experience gained during the special military operation (SVO). For this purpose, in particular, seven modern training grounds will be equipped in the Northern Military District zone.

See also Falla and Lorca resume their friendship in Washington to break down stereotypes about Spain Additional training was conducted with the personnel of the training grounds, which will increase the efficiency and safety of operation of the educational and methodological base Sergei ShoiguRussian Defense Minister

According to him, from December 1, training will begin in the Armed Forces, which was preceded by training camps and methodological classes. Shoigu added that in 2024 the main efforts will be focused on preparing troops to solve the tasks of the Northern Military District.

Earlier, the minister told military leaders about the need not just to train specialists, but to constantly correlate their training directly with the developers of weapons systems and military equipment.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are defeated on the battlefield

Shoigu stated in early November that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were being defeated on the battlefield, despite the supply of new types of NATO weapons. He also said that the group of Russian troops continues to conduct an active defense, inflicting effective fire damage on the enemy.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky admitted that the summer counter-offensive did not bring the desired results. He cited the constant shortage of weapons and ground forces as the reasons.