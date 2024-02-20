Head of the Moscow Region Shoigu: the operation in Avdeevka has been prepared since the fall of 2023

The operation to take control of Avdeevka in the Donetsk People's Republic has been prepared since the fall of 2023. These details were revealed by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, he is quoted as saying RIA News.

According to Shoigu, during the battles for the city, the Russian Armed Forces (AF) carried out up to 450 high-precision strikes on Avdeevka per day. The head of the defense department added that the Russian Armed Forces had to build a layered defense line along the entire line of contact, since it was not known where the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) could strike from.

Separately, the head of the Ministry of Defense (MoD) noted that the operation took place with minimal losses for the Russian Armed Forces and will probably be included in military textbooks.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Alexander Syrsky, announced the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka on February 17. A senior Pentagon official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the United States considers Avdiivka a harbinger of new defeats for Ukraine without American help.